MP Wescot writes to the Ombudsman, with the hope of getting her view on what transpired with the budget 2022. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Member of Parliament Wescot explained that she has recapped the sequence of events leading up to the passing of the budget on January 24th and has asked the Ombudsman to consider and use her lawful discretion to review the budget process and the constitutionality thereof.



“As Ombudsman, I am sure you have followed these proceedings, as the budget is an instrument of importance for every citizen of the country and the most important management tool for the public service”, the MP stated in her letter to Ombudsman Mossel.



Let it be recalled that the initial draft budget, sent to ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39569-mp-wescot-writes-to-the-ombudsman-with-the-hope-of-getting-her-view-on-what-transpired-with-the-budget-2022.html