MPC receives upgraded Flow internet. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The students and teachers of the Milton Peters College (MPC) are now better equipped for online learning thanks to an upgraded internet connection from leading telecoms provider, Flow.

With the school’s recent decision to move to online learning, the upgraded speed is a welcome enhancement. Following the upgrade, streamed classes are possible with minimal disruption; allowing learning to continue as close to ‘normal’ as possible, while also protecting the health of students and teachers

Previously the school already enjoyed the highest business package available on Flow Fibre internet. Considering the size of the student population the school management and ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39482-mpc-receives-upgraded-flow-internet.html