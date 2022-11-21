MPC’s Upcycl Wins National Youth Pitch Competition. | SMN NEWS

~The National Youth Pitch Competition was a huge success. St. Dominic wins Crowd Favorite~

PHILIPSBURG:--- The finals of the first-ever National Youth Pith Competition was held on November 20 with seven (7) teams representing 70% of the secondary schools pitched in front of five (5) judges vying to win ANG 10 000. The National Youth Pitch Competition was designed to develop financial literacy, hone entrepreneurial skills and foster an innovative culture among the youth. These finals were held at the Government Administration Building with more than 100 persons in the audience. The finals were also streamed live to the Facebook ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41840-mpc-s-upcycl-wins-national-youth-pitch-competition.html