MP’s meet with Rental Tribunal. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Friday Parliament's Committee of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI) had an interactive and informative meeting with

the Rental Tribunal pertaining to its proposals for legislative amendments.

It became clear to an independent member of parliament MP Buncamper that the current legislation does not provide for much to be done or regulated by the Rental Tribunal as the current legislation was originally prepared by and for Curacao where the housing market differs from that of St. Maarten.

In a press release, MP Buncamper stated that the current legislation dictates that the Rental Tribunal may regulate a maximum ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39232-mp-s-meet-with-rental-tribunal.html