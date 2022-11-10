MQ-9 Reaper longer present on Curaçao. | SMN NEWS

WILLEMSTAD:--- The unmanned reconnaissance aircraft MQ-9 Reaper will remain available till the 1st. of July next year, from airport Hato in Curaçao. This is done to prepare the Air Force personnel for heavier tasks and major operations. Secretary of State Christophe van der Maat made this known today during his visit to the Dutch Caribbean Region.

3 of the 4 purchased devices are situated since the beginning of this year in Curaçao. A 40-strong detachment then started the so-called test and evaluation phase. This is scheduled to expire in mid-December. After that, the staff continues to work on operational readiness.

