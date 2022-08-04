Mr. G. and Ms. Joseph Take St. Maarten’s Lucky Pick Jackpot Hit to Eight with the Caribbean Lottery. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- August 04, 2022: Caribbean Lottery enthusiasts Govinda Lalchand “Mr. G” and Ms. Kanna Joseph have happily hit the Lucky Pick Jackpot, taking the number of Jackpot wins in St. Maarten to eight since the start of the year.



The two walked away with their huge wins of US$33,500 and US$33,000 respectively and have already made sound plans for their hefty haul.



Mr. G, who was playing Lucky Pick for the very first time, struck double streaks of gold when he became a two-time consecutive winner within two weeks of playing the game. After barely getting over the excitement of ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41007-mr-g-and-ms-joseph-take-st-maarten-s-lucky-pick-jackpot-hit-to-eight-with-the-caribbean-lottery.html