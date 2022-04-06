Mr. R. Strikes it BIG once more with a hefty $80,100 Pick 4 win. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Mr. R. is no stranger to the Caribbean Lottery’s exciting line of games as a longstanding player, and with wins totaling over $260,000 since the start of 2021, he has struck it BIG once more, with a hefty $80,100

Pick 4 win.



On his way to work on March 24, Mr. R. made a quick stop at the Caribbean Lottery’s retail agent located at Sol Madame Estate to purchase two quick pick bets. This turned out to be the winning move for him copping his first big win for 2022.



Mr. R’s lucky Pick 4 quick pick numbers 3535 ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40083-mr-r-strikes-it-big-once-more-with-a-hefty-80-100-pick-4-win.html