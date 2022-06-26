Murder investigation launched into death of elderly woman. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM and the Prosecutor’s Office OM SXM have launched a murder investigation into the death of the octogenarian who died on 29 May 2022 after armed robbers invaded her Pointe Blanche home. The robbers also assaulted and injured the woman’s husband.

The “Pharao” investigation into the initial break-in and assault, took a turn to murder after the autopsy findings revealed that L.M. (86) died an unnatural death.

The Prosecutor’s Office (OM) and Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) encourage anyone with information about the brutal and fatal attack on the two 80-plus-year-olds ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40715-murder-investigation-launched-into-death-of-elderly-woman.html