Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers donates 10k worth of face masks . | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor, Omar Ottley met with Myles Christian Turner of the Indiana Pacers Basketball team and discussed ways of promoting and increasing safe tourism on the Island. On behalf of Myles foundation, W.A.R.M, he is donating 10k worth of masks for children and young adults on the island. He also mentioned an interest in contributing to the community of Sint Maarten through his foundation and will keep in touch for this purpose.

