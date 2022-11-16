NAf 10,000 reward offered in “Coconut Man” investigation. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM in collaboration with the Prosecutor's Office is offering a reward of NAf 10,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for the killing of Randolf Williams, better known as "Coco" or "Coconut Man".

On April 20, 2021, the now previous location of Topper's restaurant on Welfare Road was burglarized by an unknown person(s) who assaulted Williams when he caught them in the act. Williams was residing at the back of the restaurant. He was later found in critical condition, lying on the ground, where he was ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41798-naf-10-000-reward-offered-in-coconut-man-investigation.html