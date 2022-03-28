NAGICO and Lions Club team up with local author for Book Drive. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- NAGICO Insurances donated 100 copies of a children’s book to the Lions Club, for their Book Drive, which is aimed at encouraging and developing a love for reading amongst our youngest readers, under the theme: “Readers Make Great Leaders”.

NAGICO was excited to be part of this project, as we believe reading is fundamental and helps to develop a person’s imagination and creativity.

"Reading helps to expand, shape, and sharpen our minds, so instilling this in our children at an early age will help to spark an interest and encourage them to develop a love for reading," NAGICO said



