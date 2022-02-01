NAGICO Insurance turns 40. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The NAGICO Insurances Group, which was founded and is headquartered in Sint Maarten, begins the year-long celebration of its 40th Anniversary.

NAGICO has been a part of the Sint Maarten community for the past 40 years and this year has started off very special for them with the news that they were voted the #1 insurer for the 15th consecutive year being announced.

The insurer expanded its operations throughout the Caribbean and has built a reputation over the years for being there, not only for its policyholders when they suffer a loss but also for investing in and supporting ...



