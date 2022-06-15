NAGICO Insurances donates electronic scoreboard to Sports. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- An electronic Baseball/ Softball scoreboard was erected at the John Cooper Jose Lake Ball Park, as a donation to sports by NAGICO Insurances, to commemorate our 40th anniversary.

We have been executing several projects this year, to show our gratitude to the community, for their patronage and support for the past 40 years.

“We are celebrating 40 years as a company and we could not have achieved this milestone without the support and patronage of our clients and the community, this is something that we will not lose sight of, and are truly grateful for,” Eric Ellis Managing Director ...



