NAGICO Insurances has launched a project to help promote safety awareness in school. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Given the emergence of the highly transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant, NAGICO Insurances has launched a project to help promote safety awareness in schools.

The awareness campaign will see child-friendly, colorful posters and social distancing floor stickers, being placed at strategic locations in all Elementary and Secondary schools. The messages on these signs are all geared at informing and reminding students, of COVID-19 safety measures, which they need to practice, which will, in turn, reduce the risk of contracting and spreading the virus in and around the school campuses.

“Our main objective with this project is to help create a ...



