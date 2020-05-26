NAGICO Insurances urges the population to be vigilant this Hurricane Season. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— NAGICO Insurances is encouraging the public to be vigilant this Hurricane Season and to implement precautionary measures as experts have warned that this year will be ‘an extremely active’ season, with at least eight hurricanes predicted and 17 named storms.

An average hurricane season usually has six hurricanes and 12 named storms. Research Scientist Phil Klotzbach, from the Department of Atmospheric Science at Colorado State University said, “In general, the consensus between seasonal hurricane forecasts this year is greater than it has been the past few years. The current Atlantic sea surface temperature setup is consistent with an

