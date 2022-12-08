Nagico & KPSM team up to share holiday joy. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- In celebrating the festive holiday season, insurance provider Nagico and the Police Force of St. Maarten KPSM have teamed up to add joy to the lives of those less fortunate in our community.

KPSM community police officers (CPOs) distribute hams and turkeys to those in need in their assigned districts. This gesture is to help bring joy to the less fortunate during the holiday season.

KPSM thanks Nagico for its continuous support in making the season a joyous one every year with the police force.

KPSM Press Release.



