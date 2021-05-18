NAGICO sponsors tools for SXM DOET’s largest volunteering event. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— In support of SXM Doet’s plan to undertake their largest volunteer event, NAGICO Insurances has donated the cost of the work material needed to undertake the project at the Sister Magda Primary School, which is one of the projects being hosted for SXM Doet 2021.

The donation was made in the form of a voucher to a major hardware store where the school will be able to select and pick up their tools at no cost to them.

The project at Sister Magda that will take place on Saturday, May 29th, is symbolic of the event, as it marks ...



