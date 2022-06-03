NAGICO welcomes new CEO. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- NAGICO announces the appointment of Rudi Spaan as CEO of NAGICO Insurance Company Limited, National General Insurance Co. N.V., and NAGICO Life Insurance N.V., effective June 1st, 2022.

Spaan has a long and distinguished international insurance career. He worked for 26 years in AIG where he built a variety of successful portfolios and country operations. During his tenure, he has held numerous leadership positions in regional underwriting, client & broker engagement, executive management, and several board directorships. He has served across many countries, jurisdictions, cultures, and different lines of business. He brings a wealth of ...



...



