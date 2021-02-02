Natasha Manuela-Gumbs graduates as Certified Internal & External Financial Auditor. | SMN NEWS

The management of Benjamin & Parker announces that SXM associate Mrs. Natasha Manuela-Gumbs Director of Prudential Tax Services graduated as a Certified Internal & External Lead Auditor in the year 2020/2021. The certification was issued by a globally recognized and accredited Institution with over 70 years of existence. This is a major step for the local professional considering that Prudential Tax Services is capable of conducting Financial Audits using the highest international Audit standards.

