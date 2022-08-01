National Alliance board extends condolences on the passing of Felicia James. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Board of the National Alliance, our leader Ms. Silveria Jacobs and our general membership at large herewith extend our deepest condolences to the immediate family and extended circle of family and friends of the late Felicia James.

Felicia James was a candidate for the then SPA before the name was changed to the National Alliance. She served as a faction staff in the office of the SPA and later as a Member of Parliament of the Netherlands Antilles. Felicia for a short while also served as a member of the Island Council of St. Maarten during the first-ever ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40982-national-alliance-board-extends-condolences-on-the-passing-of-felicia-james.html