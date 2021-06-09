National Bird monument restored at Airport’s roundabout following full sponsorship by American couple and original sculptor. | SMN NEWS

Simpson Bay:— As part of the “PJIAE Good News” campaign we are delighted to publicize that the “Brown Pelican” trio statues have now been restored at the Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM).

The sculptures were originally erected as beautification for the roundabout at the Airport Road in Simpson Bay in May 2014. The extravagant bronze statues which depict the national bird of the island of St. Maarten, the “Brown Pelican” transformed into an eyesore following the destructive 2017 hurricanes, alongside the catastrophic damages caused to the award-winning Airport.

The sphere-based area of the roundabout also showcases the three (3) letter ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37804-national-bird-monument-restored-at-airport-s-roundabout-following-full-sponsorship-by-american-couple-and-original-sculptor.html