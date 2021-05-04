National Day of Remembrance. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— On Tuesday, May 4, the Government of Sint Maarten recognized National Remembrance Day, (“Dodenherdenkingsdag”).

During this national day of commemoration, all Dutch victims – civilians and soldiers – who have been killed or murdered in the Kingdom of the Netherlands or anywhere else in the world in war situations or during peace-keeping operations since the outbreak of the Second World War were commemorated.

All those invited received an opportunity to lay a single flower at the War Memorial Monument, which carries the names of the World War II victims primarily born on Sint Maarten.

The commemoration ceremony took ...



