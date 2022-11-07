National Development Vision launch this week. | SMN NEWS

~All-inclusive launch of National Development Vision~

PHILIPSBURG;--- Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs joins the Department of Interior and Kingdom Relations (BAK) to launch Sint Maarten’s National Development Vision (NDV). The launch is being prepared for the days leading up to Sint Maarten Day, November 11, 2022. Sint Maarten’s NDV was developed through an all-inclusive participatory approach, which included all ministries, the private sector, civil society organizations, and the public.

Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs Ms. Silveria Jacobs support this project in its entirety, as this is a cornerstone for the development of Nation Building. She looks forward to and ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41729-national-development-vision-launch-this-week.html