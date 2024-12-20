National Institute of Arts Launches Professional Development Course for SEL Integration in Primary Schools. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The National Institute of Arts (NIA), supported by Kansfonds, has introduced an innovative professional development program aimed at enhancing social-emotional learning (SEL) in primary schools. Spearheaded by Loes Nauta, an experienced drama teacher and education specialist, this initiative integrates theater and play-based activities to strengthen SEL skills in Cycle 2 classrooms.

This pilot project, involving teachers from Sister Magda, Sister Regina, and Sister Borgia schools (Stichting Katholiek Onderwijs St. Maarten), offers a hands-on approach to professional growth. Through monthly workshops, participating teachers are equipped and empowered to incorporate SEL-focused activities into their everyday teaching.

A distinctive feature of this initiative is its comprehensive supervision model. While traditional professional development opportunities for educators are often limited to two sessions annually, this program provides an average of 6–8 workshops per teacher throughout the school year. Additionally, Ms. Nauta conducts classroom observations to offer personalized feedback and guidance as teachers implement these SEL activities.

The project runs from August 2024 to June 2025. With the positive feedback already received NIA looks forward to expanding to other schools.

For more information, please contact:

National Institute of Arts

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

document.getElementById(‘cloak20950dae7129657e6a9b29f0c6e51b81’).innerHTML = ”;

var prefix = ‘ma’ + ‘il’ + ‘to’;

var path = ‘hr’ + ‘ef’ + ‘=’;

var addy20950dae7129657e6a9b29f0c6e51b81 = ‘niasxm’ + ‘@’;

addy20950dae7129657e6a9b29f0c6e51b81 = addy20950dae7129657e6a9b29f0c6e51b81 + ‘gmail’ + ‘.’ + ‘com’;

var addy_text20950dae7129657e6a9b29f0c6e51b81 = ‘niasxm’ + ‘@’ + ‘gmail’ + ‘.’ + ‘com’;document.getElementById(‘cloak20950dae7129657e6a9b29f0c6e51b81’).innerHTML += ‘‘+addy_text20950dae7129657e6a9b29f0c6e51b81+”;

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46679-national-institute-of-arts-launches-professional-development-course-for-sel-integration-in-primary-schools.html