National Ombudsman on Saba & St. Eustatius. | SMN NEWS

From February 7 to 12, 2022, a Team of the National Ombudsman and the Children’s Ombudsman will be back on Saba and St. Eustatius for consultations, and residents may drop by free of charge during visiting hours to file any complaints they may have regarding (government) agencies.

Due to COVID measures, no in-person consultations could been held in the last two years. After seeking advice from the local authorities, the team decided to resume in-person consultations at this time. COVID-measures will be observed, and consultations will therefore be held outdoors. Additionally, they will be conducted with a host at hand, ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39580-national-ombudsman-on-saba-st-eustatius.html