National Risk Assessment Process Sint Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Money Laundering and terrorism financing present global threats. In the context of Sint Maarten’s position as a small international business and tourism destination with first-class electronic funds transfer and which also uses the Euro and the United States dollar, we cannot exclude ourselves from the responsibility of preventing as far as possible, the use of our jurisdiction by criminals. The continued integrity and stability of our economy and financial system should provide strong support for our growth as a nation. The converse, being infiltration by the criminal fraternity, could seriously damage these. This is a responsibility the Sint Maarten ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41080-national-risk-assessment-process-sint-maarten.html