Nature Foundation Conducts Annual Scientifically Assessments of the Islands Coral Reefs Using GCRMN Standards with assistance of DCNA and Ocean Explorers. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Nature Foundation St Maarten once again scientifically monitored the state of the country’s coral reefs to determine coral reef changes over the years with the assistance of the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) and their director Tadzio Bervoets. Ocean Explorers Dive Center also generously provided assistance by lending their boat to the Nature Foundation staff, as the Foundation its boat is in repair. Each year reef monitoring is conducted according to the GCRMN-Caribbean scientific monitoring methods, to determine the health, composition, and state of our coral reefs. The Foundation is worried about the current state of the reefs ...



