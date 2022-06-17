Nature Foundation Responds to Fuel Spill at Sol. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Mid-Morning on Monday, June 13th the Nature Foundation responded to calls regarding a fuel spill occurring in the area of Cay Bay. Upon investigation, it was confirmed that the spill originated from Sol. Foundation staff and Sol crews tried to mitigate the spill using fuel absorbent supplies, however, the extent of the incident and the difficult weather conditions caused much of the pollution to be washed out to sea.



“We received a call from a concerned boat charter company to let us know a significant amount of fuel could be seen in the water as they were passing Cay ...



