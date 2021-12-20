Nature Foundation St. Maarten Begins School Presentations for In-No-Plastic Initiative to Reduce Plastic. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Nature Foundation St. Maarten has begun presenting at local schools on St. Maarten about plastic and how to keep our environment safe and healthy. The presentations are within the In-No-Plastic Project, a European Union-funded global initiative. The presentations teach local students how to limit their plastic use and the effects plastic has on the island’s ecosystem.



