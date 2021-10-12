Nature Foundation St. Maarten Notices an Active Sea Turtle Nesting Season this Year. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Nature Foundation has noticed an increase of sea turtle nesting activity, sea turtle nesting season normally lasts from April until December each year. Especially Dawn Beach has been a place of interest, already two nests successfully hatched and hatchlings made it to the ocean, and another three nests were laid successfully by hawksbill turtles. Unfortunately, weather conditions and human disturbances caused some challenges for the sea turtles and nests to survive. Several hatchlings were disturbed due to artificial lightening around the beach, causing them to end up in the pool and other obstacles, some did not survive, others ...



