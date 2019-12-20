Nature Foundation Warns for Expected Sea Turtle Hatching and Ask Public to be Cautious. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The sea turtle nesting season officially ended with the start of this month, as the nesting season runs from April till November each year, however, hatching of sea turtle nests are still being expected throughout December and January. The Nature Foundation, which is the assigned organization to monitor sea turtle nesting on Sint Maarten, is still expecting several nests to hatch on Gibbs Bay, Mullet Bay, and Dawn Beach in the coming weeks. The Foundation asked the public to be cautious for sea turtle nesting activities and report any suspected activity imminently to the Foundation.

“Although

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33584-nature-foundation-warns-for-expected-sea-turtle-hatching-and-ask-public-to-be-cautious.html