Navy ship HNLMS Holland leads anti-drug operation: 4735 kg of cocaine intercepted. | SMN NEWS

interception05012022The Dutch naval vessel HNLMS Holland, in close collaboration with the US Coast Guard and the Caribbean Coast Guard, has contributed to the interception of 4735 kg of cocaine during 5 different actions. In addition, HNLMS Holland took on the coordination and direction of the participating units for the first time. Last month, the naval vessel was also involved in 3 drug seizures.

A so-called go-fast was intercepted in the morning of Thursday 25 November. The fast smuggling boat was picked up by the sensors on board HNLMS Holland near a well-known smuggling route. The station ship then gave chase ...


...


To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39424-navy-ship-hnlms-holland-leads-anti-drug-operation-4735-kg-of-cocaine-intercepted.html

View comments

Hide comments