Near drowning at Little Bay Beach. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Central Dispatch received several calls on Sunday, July 18, around 11:30 about a possible drowning at Divi Little Bay.

It later emerged that a woman suffered a complication while swimming that almost caused her to drown.

With the assistance of several persons at the scene, she was brought to brought ashore and first aid was administered while awaiting the ambulance. Paramedics stabilized the woman and took her to Sint Maarten Medical Center where she is still being treated.

KPSM Press Release.



