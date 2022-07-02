Negotiations to broaden coalition ongoing. | SMN NEWS

~ 4 MPS off-island signed prior to leaving. ~

PHILIPSBURG:--- Some members of parliament namely those from the current National Alliance and United Peoples Party (NA/UP) coalition continue to meet in order to strengthen their coalition after MP Solange Ludmilla Duncan resigned from the National Alliance.

The formation meetings began after an urgent meeting of parliament was called on Wednesday, June 29th, 2022, where the Minister of VROMI Egbert Jurendy Doran was invited to discuss the most recent report from the Ombudsman.

As the meeting began MP Duncan read a prepared statement where she said she resigned from the National ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40780-negotiations-to-broaden-coalition-ongoing.html