New Baggage Handling System for New Airport Terminal of St. Maarten. | SMN NEWS

Simpson Bay:--- Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company (PJIAE N.V.) completed yet another milestone in the selection process for the new Baggage Handling System for the Airport Terminal Reconstruction Project. A bid opening committee for the Equipment Package convened at the construction site office, to systematically open the electronically submitted bids on January 11, 2022, at 3:00 pm.

The bidding process attracted international interest and resulted in the submission of bids ranging from US $5m to US $18m. Three (3) major bids were submitted to the Project Management Unit (PMU), which presides over the bidding process. Submissions were ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39471-new-baggage-handling-system-for-new-airport-terminal-of-st-maarten.html