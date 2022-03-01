New beetles discovered in the Dutch Caribbean | SMN NEWS

SINT EUSTATIUS/SABA:--- Two recently published studies document 35 new beetle species for the islands of Saba and St. Eustatius. Even with these latest additions, it is still estimated that nearly three-quarters of the beetle population is still unknown. Beetles play a vital role in breaking down natural waste and keeping insects in check, both important roles, especially for small Caribbean islands.

