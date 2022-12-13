New Chief of Police of the Dutch Caribbean Police Force appointed. | SMN NEWS

BONAIRE:--- On December 12th, 2022, the Minister of Justice and Security nominated Mr. Alwyn Braaf to the King to be appointed as the new Chief of Police of the KPCN. After careful selection, Mr. Braaf has been nominated for the position by the selection committee.

Mr. Braaf has an extensive career with the Force, with more than 25 years at the KPCN. He currently holds the position of Chief of Investigation within the Force, a task he has performed with great professionalism and dedication.

The installation of the new Chief of Police will take place on Friday, January 13th, 2023, ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/42009-new-chief-of-police-of-the-dutch-caribbean-police-force-appointed.html