New Coloring Book Highlights the Animals of St. Martin. | SMN NEWS

The Les Fruits de Mer association has published a new coloring book, Animals Around Me. The book showcases 44 animals that live on St. Martin. The book is also a nature journal, where kids can record their own observations and make their own drawings of animals.

“It is never too early to learn about St. Martin’s amazing wildlife,” said author Mark Yokoyama. “Some of our most common animals are ones that live only here on this island, and nowhere else in the world. We made this book to share these incredible animals, and their stories, with younger kids....



