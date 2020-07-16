New Colouring Book Features Birds Found Only in the Caribbean. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Thousands of copies of a new colouring book are on their way to islands in the Caribbean. Endemic Birds of the West Indies Colouring Book features 50 birds that are found only in the region. The book, also shared as a free download, was made by BirdsCaribbean. It features five birds that can be seen on St. Martin.

“Colouring books are a great way for kids to learn about the unique birds found only in the Caribbean,” explained BirdsCaribbean Executive Director Lisa Sorenson. “They learn what birds look like, where they live and how to protect them, while also

