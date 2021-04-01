New KNMI monitoring station to be installed with assistance Defense. | SMN NEWS

SABA:—The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute KNMI will be installing new monitoring equipment on Saba’s remote Northern part. On the request of local authorities, Dutch Defense in the Caribbean will provide assistance with the logistics. The small KNMI team will arrive on Friday, April 2. The military personnel stationed in St. Maarten will be on Saba from April 5 to 14.

The Public Entity Saba requested the support of Defense to the transport of 1,600kg material which is needed to construct KNMI’s new Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)/seismic monitoring station on the North Coast to measure possible seismic or volcano-related activity.

