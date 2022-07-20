New methods to strengthen child protection introduced. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Court of Guardianship (CoG), with technical support from UNICEF the Netherlands, and Augeo Foundation, is introducing new protocols and methods to tackle child abuse and neglect together with children, parents, and professionals on the island.

Some activities include restructuring the central (advice and) reporting center for child abuse within CoG, introducing rapid social support for children who witness domestic violence through the 'Handle with Care' method, and implementing 'Child Check' in healthcare and emergency institutions to help detect child abuse or neglect.

Child protection professionals and stakeholders were invited to sensitization and implementation sessions to ensure the new



