New mural beautifies entrance side Saba Heritage Center. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- A large, colorful mural is now beautifying the wall at the entrance of the Saba Heritage Center in Windwardside. The mural was painted by artist Joan Bourque and designed by archaeologist/artist Finn van der Leden.

The 3 by 5-meter mural depicts Saba’s heritage, both tangible and intangible. It includes Saba’s important historic dates such as the abolition of slavery and elements of the Indigenous culture from the past up to today, such as The Road, Saba Spice, Saba Lace, hat making, the Maypole Dance, and fishermen.

Inspiration for the design of the mural itself came from Saba's steep slopes,



...



