New plate design selected. | SMN NEWS

~The public has chosen Shadani Fleming’s design as the winner.~

PHILIPSBURG:--- For the past few weeks, the Ministry of Finance organized a design competition to choose what will be the artwork used for the Sint Maarten License plate. Three submissions for license plates were posted to the Sint Maarten Government Facebook page and citizens were encouraged to vote for their favorite.

Each submission was posted with a caption explaining the concept of the designs. During the Facebook poll, there were over 2000 votes cast. The winner was clear, as the favored design received over 1000 of the popular votes. ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40937-new-plate-design-selected.html