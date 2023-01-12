New recruits of the Airport Rescue and Firefighters completes training in Canada. | SMN NEWS

Simpson Bay:--- Celebrating excellence is the Rescue and Firefighters (R&FF) of the Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company N.V. (PJIAE). Three (3) firefighter recruits completed intensive training in St. Maarten and Toronto, Canada for a duration of twenty-two (22) weeks. The recruits underwent the training which began in June 2022.

The NFPA 1001 Firefighter 1 & 2 and the NFPA 1003 Airport Firefighter courses were included in the theoretical and practical training.

According to the Airport’s Fire Chief, Manilo Penijn, his employees were recruited in December 2021, and can already boast of impressive scores in local and international training. ...



...



