New roof for Sunny Valley, light masts go up at sports field. | SMN NEWS

SABA:— Commissioner Rolando Wilson, Head of the Planning Bureau Bobby Zagers, and Planning Bureau project manager Evita Pronk on Monday visited two projects currently in execution: the installation of the light masts at the Johan Cruyff Court and renovation of the roof at the Sunny Valley Youth Center in The Bottom.

The four lights masts have been put up at the sports field by the contractor Saba Roads. The delivery of the light masts, manufactured on special order in the Netherlands, suffered a delay due to the COVID-9 pandemic.

All equipment is now on Saba to complete the installation of ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36653-new-roof-for-sunny-valley-light-masts-go-up-at-sports-field.html