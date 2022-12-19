New Sea Activity Book Launches With Free Giveaway Event on Christmas Eve. | SMN NEWS

French Quarter:--- The Les Fruits de Mer association invites the public to a festive event, free book giveaway and author signing on the morning of Christmas Eve. The event celebrates the launch of Super St. Martin OCEAN!, the association’s newest publication. This bilingual activity book explores the amazing undersea nature and heritage of the island of St. Martin. It offers young people over a hundred pages of discovery and fun, with mazes, word games, coloring pages, creative writing activities, and much more. It features over 130 plants and animals found in St. Martin’s underwater world. Super St. Martin OCEAN! ...



