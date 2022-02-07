New study aids in sea urchin restoration efforts. | SMN NEWS

Diadema sea-urchins play a vital role in maintaining a balanced coral reef ecosystem and their restoration is essential to assist recovery of the degraded coral reefs around Saba and St. Eustatius. A collaborative effort between the University of Applied Sciences Van Hall Larenstein, WUR, STENAPA, CNSI, and NIOZ studied settlement rates of sea-urchin larvae. The new findings provide insight into why the Diadema population has not been restored since the massive die-off in the mid-1980s and are important for developing and implementing effective sea urchin restoration projects.

