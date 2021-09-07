New TEATT Minister Promotes Agri-Tourism. Fast tracking business license process a priority. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Sunday, September 5, recently sworn in Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic and Telecommunications (Ministry TEATT) Roger Lawrence met with the management team of Sint Maarten’s newest five-star luxury boutique hotel ‘The Morgan’ to discuss key areas pertaining to responsible tourism.

The hotel grows its own crops to offer guests a farm-to-table experience. In a separate meeting, Minister Lawrence also met with local agricultural farmer Denicio Wyatt and discussed Agri-tourism and its opportunities on the island.

“Food Tourism has grown considerably and has become one of the most dynamic and creative segments of tourism. Sint Maarten continues to be ...



