New Testament Baptist Church celebrates 65th anniversary. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:---The New Testament Baptist Church (NTBC) is observing and celebrating 65 years on St. Maarten.

The founder, Mr. Robert Mayer, officially established the church on the island in September 1956 at its present location.

The building has since undergone several repairs and renovations but has maintained its location.

Over the years NTBC has had several Pastors at its helm, such as Pastor Charles Vlaun, Pastor Alwyn Lake, Pastor Wycliff Smith to its current

Pastor Nolan Nanton.

For over 29 years NTBC has been providing hot meals to the public from Monday to Friday through its soup chicken on the church ...



