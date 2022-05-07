New traffic ordinance approved. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- The Island Council on Thursday, May 5 approved the new Island Ordinance containing rules for traffic and road safety on Saba.

The new ordinance, which goes in effect one month after approval by the Island Council, regulates alcohol in traffic, speed limits, seatbelts and child seats, helmets, car window tint, unnecessary noise, and mobile phones. The new ordinance will be implemented gradually to give people the opportunity to get used to the new regulations. Focus in the first year will be on awareness and educating the public. Full implementation of the ordinance takes place a year after adoption.

